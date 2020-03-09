Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.01

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 777823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

