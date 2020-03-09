Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $48.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE KFY traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 62,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,301,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,469,000 after buying an additional 463,177 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,445,000 after buying an additional 368,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

