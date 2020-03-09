Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the quarter. Kirby accounts for approximately 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 3.43% of Kirby worth $184,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX stock traded down $9.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.84. 13,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,137. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

