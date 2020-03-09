King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $419,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $19.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.27. 55,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.79 and a 200-day moving average of $307.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

