King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,575 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $67.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,227.88. The company had a trading volume of 911,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,453.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

