King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 97,301 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $226,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,391,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after buying an additional 259,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.21. 36,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

