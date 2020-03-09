King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 6,646 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $210,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.51. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.