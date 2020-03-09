King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,322 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $186,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $68.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,230.04. 73,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,455.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.98. The firm has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.