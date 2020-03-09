King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,077 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $399,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded down $71.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,829.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,991.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,838.67. The firm has a market cap of $903.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

