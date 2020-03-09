King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $147,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $12.74 on Monday, reaching $197.91. 94,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,605. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.61. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.