King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for 2.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 2.27% of FMC worth $293,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $19,214,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their price target on FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $6.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.57. 14,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $70.62 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,288 shares of company stock worth $40,214,179. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

