King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares during the quarter. VF makes up about 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $273,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in VF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $5.74 on Monday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.