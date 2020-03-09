King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $302.39 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,580 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $302,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

HON traded down $8.49 on Monday, reaching $155.54. The stock had a trading volume of 106,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.