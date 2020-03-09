King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $187.94 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.40% of Kimberly Clark worth $187,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 49.2% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,840. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.10.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

