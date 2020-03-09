King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $157.58 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $157,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,418,053. The company has a market capitalization of $243.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

