King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $151.18 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,868,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $151,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 687.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,724,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,384,000 after purchasing an additional 175,449 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 378,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,371,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,855,000 after purchasing an additional 62,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $265.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on T. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

