King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Ecolab worth $197,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $8.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.74. 36,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,937. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.05 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

