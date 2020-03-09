King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 3.56% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $218,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFR traded down $16.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,950. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

