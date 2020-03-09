King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 9,635 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Paypal worth $230,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 272.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 26.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 14.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.77. 2,908,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,820. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

