King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer accounts for approximately 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 2.27% of PerkinElmer worth $245,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.00. 8,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

