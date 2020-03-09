King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 8,145 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.60% of Roper Technologies worth $222,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Shares of ROP traded down $26.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.62. 18,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,567. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $315.09 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.