Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Kforce has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $143,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,668 shares in the company, valued at $15,966,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock worth $3,041,631. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 249.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 161.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

