Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price target on the stock.

JET has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £107 ($140.75) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,110 ($119.84).

JET stock opened at GBX 6,715 ($88.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,300 ($109.18).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

