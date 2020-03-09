JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Reduced by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,163 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,559 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,437,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,504,000 after acquiring an additional 139,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,039 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.