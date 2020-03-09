JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,290

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,351.43 ($17.78).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.07) on Friday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,393 ($18.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

