JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as low as $94.00 and last traded at $95.47, with a volume of 431320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $44,163,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 309.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,415,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,533,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

