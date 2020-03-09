JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 161

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 173 ($2.28) to GBX 161 ($2.12) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Man Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Man Group to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 177 ($2.33).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 130.55 ($1.72) on Thursday. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

