JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCH. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Coca Cola HBC to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,063.89 ($40.30).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,472 ($32.52) on Friday. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,745.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,603.92.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68). Insiders have purchased a total of 430 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,508 in the last quarter.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

