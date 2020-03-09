Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Lowered to GBX 3,300

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Johnson Matthey to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Johnson Matthey to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,447.78 ($45.35).

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,403 ($31.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,664.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,909.62. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 2,562 ($33.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Insiders bought a total of 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418 over the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

