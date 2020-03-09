John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) Insider Sells £20,023.08 in Stock

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £20,023.08 ($26,339.23).

Shares of JLG opened at GBX 339.60 ($4.47) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 366.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. John Laing Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.66 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.84. John Laing Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

JLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of John Laing Group to an “add” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. John Laing Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 414.80 ($5.46).

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

