Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.94 ($60.40).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.83. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.