JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 922.82 ($12.14).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 678.60 ($8.93) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 436.50 ($5.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 827.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 767.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

