JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €21.60 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €21.60 ($25.12) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.39 ($30.68).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

EPA:DEC opened at €20.58 ($23.93) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.91. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.