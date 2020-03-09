IVE Group Ltd (IGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of IGL opened at A$1.58 ($1.12) on Monday. IVE Group has a one year low of A$1.69 ($1.20) and a one year high of A$2.56 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.43 million and a PE ratio of 9.32.

About IVE Group

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

