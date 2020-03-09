ITV’s (ITV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITV. Kepler Capital Markets cut ITV to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 149.75 ($1.97).

ITV opened at GBX 102.30 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.55. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.64%. ITV’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

