iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Green Square Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $9.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.14. 764,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,156. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $164.86 and a 12 month high of $211.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

