iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded down $8.27 on Monday, reaching $134.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average is $148.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.63 and a 1 year high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.