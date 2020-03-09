iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $160.00

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $160.63, with a volume of 5684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,017,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $293,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

