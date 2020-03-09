iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Boosted by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 187,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 119,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $7.86 on Monday, reaching $99.30. 8,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,184. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.