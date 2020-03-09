iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $30,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWF traded down $9.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.82. 17,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,062. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $143.94 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

