iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

LQD stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.32. The company had a trading volume of 356,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.36. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

