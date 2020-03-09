iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $136.11

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.11 and last traded at $136.82, with a volume of 3974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

