iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $12.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.04. 20,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,641. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.72 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

