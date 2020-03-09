iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 109,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 315,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $3.01 on Monday, hitting $45.11. 986,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,747,082. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

