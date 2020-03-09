Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 77679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

