Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 77679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEY)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
