Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $294.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.95.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of INTU traded down $13.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.75. 319,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,838. Intuit has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.30 and its 200-day moving average is $271.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,762,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 525.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

