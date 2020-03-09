Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded Intu Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS:CCRGF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

