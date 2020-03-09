inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTT. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of inTEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

inTEST stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in inTEST by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in inTEST by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

