INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

