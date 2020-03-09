Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Boosted by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE IPG traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. 562,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

